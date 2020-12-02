This past week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rightly denied the permit for the open-pit copper and gold mine proposed upstream from the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
The decision is the latest in an interminable struggle. The Pebble Mine has no business in Alaska’s Bristol Bay.
In announcing the decision, the Corps said it found the mining company's plan to deal with the huge amounts of waste produced — rock and other material displaced by the mine — "does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest. This action is based on all available facts and complies with existing laws and regulations. It reflects a regulatory process that is fair, flexible and balanced."
This mine has been a source of fear and consternation for fishermen and Native groups that have been fighting to stop it for more than 15 years. The ongoing battle shows the fight that awaits those seeking to preserve wild places.
Opponents of the project have all but won several times, but the Pebble Limited Partnership always seemed to find a way to revive it. The sort of dirty dealing that may have been involved in that was highlighted over the summer with the release of secretly-recorded tapes featuring the then-CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership, Tom Collier, boasting about how he would influence Alaskan politicians to support the project.
The window may be closing for this plan to rip massive holes in one of the most pristine watersheds in the world. The decision should be celebrated, but it may not be final. Current CEO John Shively says the company plans to appeal the Corps' decision.
The most challenging aspect of protecting our natural resources is that the fight is never really won. The defense has to be renewed at every challenge. It requires tireless vigilance.
But the fight only has to be lost once for a place to be lost forever.
Missouri conservationists have seen that in efforts to defend our waters and wild places in the Ozarks. No win is a permanent victory. Each challenge is a reminder of the need for diligent defense.
The Joplin area still deals with the aftermath of the mining of lead and zinc here, and though the history is much different, it shows how lasting damage and contamination from mining can be. Extractive industries too often remove the resource and the money it provides while leaving damage and waste behind, a price that the public pays for generations.
It is good to see a win for a wild place and an indigenous way of life. Let’s hope it lasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.