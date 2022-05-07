Run, Remember, Rebuild.
For years that has been the tagline of the Joplin Memorial Run, held annually around the anniversary of the May 22, 2011, tornado that destroyed one-third of Joplin, injured thousands of people and was responsible for the deaths of 161 people.
The “Run” part will take place today. A variety of races — a half marathon, a four-person relay, a 10K, a 5K and a kids’ run — kick off this morning, rain or shine, at Cunningham Park.
The event, one of Joplin’s largest, is expected to draw approximately 1,700 participants this year. If you’re planning to be out and about this morning, use caution on the roads and watch out for runners and volunteers.
Best of luck to all the runners (and joggers, walkers, strollers, etc.) No matter your finish time, you will have accomplished more by midday than the rest of us.
Enjoy the race and we’ll cheer you on from the sidelines.
The “Rebuild” part has been a little trickier.
In many ways, it’s largely over. Eleven years after the tornado, Joplin is filled with new housing units, restaurants, stores, small businesses, schools, a new hospital — even a new library. The evidence of the city’s rebuilding efforts are plainly visible to see.
What’s not so easy to see is the rebuilding that continues in the lives of those most affected by the tornado. We urge everyone to take a moment today to support the families who are still trying to rebuild themselves after the loss of a loved one.
That brings us to the “Remember” part, the primary reason the Joplin Memorial Run exists in the first place.
Although the actual anniversary of the tornado isn’t for another two weeks yet, let’s take today to remember the 161 people who lost their lives to the storm. They were of all ages and ethnicities, killed at home, at church or at work. They died trying to save themselves and others from the deadliest single tornado to strike the U.S. in decades, and their absence is still very much felt in this community.
Remember their names today as you run through the banners lining the race courses, or as you visit the memorial sculpture installed in their honor in Cunningham Park. Remember the 161.
