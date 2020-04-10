The Navy is in rough waters over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak on one of its aircraft carriers.
Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was relieved by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly on April 2 in response to a letter Crozier emailed to naval officers inside and outside his chain of command, urging a better response to the outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the aircraft carrier. The ship’s crew saw Crozier off with an ovation — an unprecedented show of support.
Modly then resigned on Tuesday. The secretary had delivered a blistering tirade to the crew over the ship’s loudspeaker system while he was visiting the carrier. He condemned Crozier as unfit to command the carrier and said Crozier’s inclusion of officials outside the chain of command in the memo constituted a betrayal. Modly had been broadly condemned for the outburst.
Some have said Crozier, now sick with COVID-19, was revealing information that demonstrated weakness by revealing the extent of the infection on the ship and by pressing for the suspension of the ship’s deployment to allow sailors to be evacuated shoreside to curb the contagion. But the Navy had already revealed the presence of the infection on the Roosevelt, and anyone familiar with the close quarters on the ship could have predicted the disease’s rapid spread. That is part of what makes the inadequate initial response hard to fathom.
Crozier stepped outside the chain of command. He probably knew the letter would leak. That required a response from his command structure but not the intervention of the Navy secretary. Arguments about operational readiness and good order and discipline ring hollow. The civilian leader seemed more concerned about his embarrassment and the potential reaction of the commander in chief than about the members of the crew being hammered by the coronavirus.
Regardless, the letter was intended to get action the captain wasn’t seeing, and it did. Crozier was a commander facing an epidemic that no one in the Navy had yet confronted. He knew the infection was raging. He knew many of on his ship were going to need critical care and that some of them could die. His principal goal in this situation was quarantine at a level not possible in the confines of a warship. Unlike cruise ships, naval vessels don’t offer a large selection of staterooms. The lives of 5,000 sailors were on the line.
The Navy makes a big investment in an aircraft carrier and the people it. The ship is a floating weapons platform that costs about $13 billion. Each fighter jet costs about $80 million. The equipment is advanced and costly, but the most important asset in the Navy’s arsenal is its people. The aviators, the officers and the crew make that hardware an effective projection of U.S. seapower. Without sailors and aviators, the carrier is a 100,000-ton hunk of expensive steel bobbing on the ocean. Manned by its highly trained crew, the aircraft carrier is the most effective piece of military gear ever afloat. Lives are sacrificed in war, but such sacrifice is wanton in this situation.
Crozier maintains his rank. He should be disciplined for the breach of protocol but returned to his command.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.