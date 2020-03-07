Saturday is the day this editorial page steps back to recognize all the great things people are doing in the region.
Today, we honor the Youth Volunteer Corps, celebrating YVC Day with a youth-led project in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
From 9 a.m. to noon today, the group will build raised gardening beds for Head Start children to grow native plants. The project takes place in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
Stop by and thank them for their effort.
Youth volunteers
And speaking of youth volunteers ... earlier this week college students from North Dakota aided a Joplin homeowner who needed a little help.
Students and coaches from Trinity Bible College and Graduate School who came for a basketball tournament at Ozark Christian College took time out to volunteer with Neighborhood Connect, a Watered Gardens ministry, which had learned about the homeowner needing help with clean up work after tearing down a house. The school allows students to give back on its “Go Trips,” held the week before spring break.
“We wanted to be a blessing,” Jordan Nowell, the school’s athletic director, told us.
You were. And an example.
By the way, look for students from College Heights Christian School helping out around the area next week too.
Dress to Impress
Also worth noting was this week’s Dress to Impress event at Missouri Southern State University, which is in its sixth year.
Thousands of items of gently used clothing — dresses, shoes, jackets, ties, etc. — are donated for students who want to look professional for job interviews or their first post-college employment.
It’s a great program that serves hundreds of students — perhaps as many as 400 this year.
Well done!
Share the Harvest
And finally, we were among those papers last week that criticized a legislator from Texas County who zeroed out Missouri Department of Conservation funding for Share the Harvest. The money goes to the Conservation Federation of Missouri, which runs the program. Share the Harvest provides venison donated by deer hunters to area food banks and food pantries. The lawmaker was angry at MDC, but his action was a complete misfire, punishing those people who need help.
Share the Harvest is a great program, and that lawmaker has agreed to restore the funding.
We’re grateful for that, but we think our Saturday “Attaboy!” should be reserved for area meat processors who make this program happen. The MDC funding helps them cover their costs, but only in part. They eat much of the cost of processing the deer because they believe in the program, as we do. In the past 30 years, it has provided more than 4 million pounds of protein to families who need help.
So, our thanks to all of them.
