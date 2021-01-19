We think Joplin should renovate and expand Ewert Pool rather than replace it with a splash pad and an ice rink.
It’s what the Ewert Park Stakeholder Committee, composed of residents in the neighborhood, wants.
It’s also the only centrally located pool in Joplin, close to the downtown. Cunningham and Schifferdecker pools are both on the west side of town and a good haul for children who may not have easy means of getting around.
We also think Ewert’s history — there has been a pool in the park for nearly a century, and it was for decades the only pool open to Blacks — should be respected. The park itself was deeded to the Black community, and because it was the only pool available to them, it has created a deep personal attachments.
Ewert Pool is the lowest in attendance of the city’s three pools/water parks, but that may be because it offers the least number of features. Joplin in 2019 recouped only about 14% in paid admissions and concessions to offset the costs to operate the pool. In comparison, cost recovery at Cunningham was 48%, and at Schifferdecker it was 77%. But expanding and upgrading the pool could change that.
Costs are estimated at $4.8 million to $4.9 million for the alternative plan that would close the pool and replace it with splash park and ice rink, compared with $5.9 million to $6 million to renovate Ewert — so $1 million more. But we think the pool will be used more than a splash park and certainly more than an ice rink, particularly by older children.
Paul Bloomberg, parks department director, also said finding enough lifeguards to staff three pools is another challenge.
“We’re struggling,” he told the Globe. “There is no way we can operate three pools” all season and keep them open as many hours as in past years because of the lifeguard shortage, he said. The splash pad would require fewer lifeguards.
But we think a suggestion by Betty Smith bears looking into.
“How can there be lifeguards for other parks but not at Ewert?” she asked in these pages recently. “When lifeguards are hired, their employment should be for the needs of the city park system, not for certain parks. Let all parks be opened on certain days, and the lifeguards would be at work at the pools.
“There is a right way to work out things that make it equal for all.”
In other words, rotate the lifeguards to the pools.
We think Ewert is worth the additional investment, and we urge the city to include an expanded, renovated pool among the projects that will go if voters renew the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
