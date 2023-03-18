If you have a vision and nearly half a million dollars, we want to hear from you in order to help us save an important piece of Joplin’s history. Or, if just have a half a million dollars, we’ll contribute the vision.
Joplin’s old Carnegie Library has been listed for sale by the Glenn Group LLC, a commercial real estate firm, for $489,000.
The library was funded by a $40,000 grant from industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Historic preservation authorities say it was one of the earliest libraries in Missouri to be donated by Carnegie, who gave $40 million of his fortune from steelmaking to cities around the nation to pay for more than 1,600 libraries between 1886 and 1919.
The building, designed by A.C. Michaelis and constructed from limestone or marble mined in Carthage, is listed on the national register as well as the Missouri Places in Peril list. It hasn’t been used as a library for several decades.
Admittedly, it is damaged by fire, including the most recent fire last summer. But “it’s still a gem,” commercial real estate broker Luke Gibson told us.
What an amazing gift that was given to the city of Joplin, and one that was well used for many, many years. It would be a shame to let it fall into further disrepair.
As with Joplin’s Union Depot, we hope a buyer with the necessary funding and a can-do attitude will purchase the property, repair and renovate it, and turn it into something the city can once again be proud of.
The news that the building is on the market also prompted a flood of comments from the Globe’s Facebook readers.
Many commenters took a trip down memory lane, recalling their experiences with the Carnegie Library in years past, while others offered their thoughts on what the old library could be turned into:
• “I was in Carmel, Indiana, last week and someone bought their old Carnegie Library and turned it into a restaurant. The decor had lots of wood and bookshelves still. It was nice seeing it successfully repurposed.”
• “This would be a cool bookstore. They could have guest authors for book signings, poetry readings, a coffee shop, etc.”
• “I remember watching movies as a kid in there.”
• “A lot of Saturday morning trips there as a kid.”
• “A STEM Education Center. Lots of grants available.”
• “Would make a wonderful children’s science center.”
• “My home away from home when I was growing up.”
• “I know gifted classes are held at Memorial. Joplin Schools could definitely use it for something like that.”
• “Education. Being next to Memorial High, I’m sure Joplin Schools or Franklin Technology Center might have some use for it.”
• “Why not move the museum here? The city should keep this history.”
All of these are great places to start. And, like we said, if you have the cash but need a little help with the vision, we’ll put our readers to work coming up with more options for the old library.
