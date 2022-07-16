We welcome the decision to advance Joplin’s East Town Historic District and Carthage’s Boots Court Motel to the National Register of Historic Places.
The nominations were approved at the state level Friday by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, and now go to the National Park Service for final approval
Both sites tell important stories about Southwest Missouri and we hope status on the National Register helps preserve both East Town and the Boots Court — and their stories — for future generations.
A few years ago, when a mural was painted on 621 Broadway-Langston Hughes in East Town, long-time resident Betty Smith, who is featured in the mural, told us that her expression in it was meant to communicate a message: “Why did you wait so long?” Then she called East Town “the forgotten side of town.”
East Town’s is both a sad story, recalling as it does Joplin’s tragic history with racial violence and segregation, and an inspirational one, recalling triumphs of Joplin’s Black community.
“East Joplin also has all the Black neighborhood label entailed; gradual disinvestment, environmental degradation, and eventually urban renewal. The neighborhood had a Black segregative infrastructure in a Black school and a Black park,” the nomination to the National Register notes.
After Ewert Park was built in the area, the commissioner of parks refused to maintain the park, according to the nomination, and Black residents from the neighborhood had to mow the grass and maintain the pool, although public tax dollars maintained “white” parks. Likewise, the Lincoln School PTA had to buy band uniforms and instruments for its Black students while the Joplin Board of Education purchased uniforms and instruments for white students, “even though Blacks paid comparable taxes.”
It is a sorry part of Joplin’s story, but it not the whole of the story.
According to the history compiled for the nomination: “The neighborhood and district also has all the hallmarks of Black agency, celebration, memory, and resistance. Emancipation Day was celebrated in East Town. Black entrepreneurship thrived in the district. The main street celebrates a noted Black poet and a community mural honors famous Black Joplin residents.”
Most Joplin residents know about the 1903 lynching — one of 60 lynchings of Black men between 1877 and 1950 in Missouri. But how many know “these acts did not cow Joplin’s African American residents,” according to the nomination, and one year later, in 1904, Joplin’s residents celebrated Emancipation Day with a crowd that grew to 5,000 people, and that featured as the speaker Nelson Crews, a Black orator from Kansas City who was an advocate of Black political involvement.
Both the suffering and the resilience of East Town are important parts of Joplin’s story that we hope are not “forgotten” any longer.
Boots Court, meanwhile, at 107 South Garrison Ave., in Carthage, is actually two single-story buildings, one built in 1939, the other in 1946, that catered to travelers along Route 66, called America’s Main Street and the Mother Road. The Boots captured the spirit of time. The nomination calls it a “unique and important landmark on Route 66 in Missouri.”
Our thanks to all of those in both communities whose hard work made these nominations possible, and to preserve and tell these important stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.