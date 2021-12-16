The Missouri attorney general must rethink his actions on public health measures.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sent letters to health departments and school districts across the state demanding they cease enforcing or publicizing public health orders, citing a ruling last month from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green. The judge had declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void” under the Missouri Constitution.
Interestingly, the attorney general, whose primary job is to represent the state’s interests, should have been on the other side in the case. The Department of Health and Senior Services — Schmitt’s legitimate client — had asked him to appeal the ruling. He declined.
Former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Michael Wolff told the Missouri Independent that Schmitt, who has filed multiple suits against mask mandates, has a conflict of interest in the case.
“Lawsuits are legitimate because they have adversaries,” he said. “It appears that there’s no adversary here because the attorney general agrees with the decision.”
The result has been a state official acting outside his proper role, seeking to override local elected officials and shift authority into his own hands. Even if the ruling survives pending appeals, it is likely to be stayed until the appeals are litigated. Schmitt knows this but seems bent on getting as much mileage and publicity as possible out of pushing the ruling.
Schmitt’s letters have sown uncertainty and confusion that have made Missouri residents less safe. The Joplin School Board wrestled with the uncertainty at its most recent meeting, when it considered updating and renewing its safety plan for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Member John Hird cited part of Schmitt’s letter that demanded school districts stop relying on or enforcing public health orders.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said she relied on guidance from the Missouri School Boards’ Association finding the letter has “no jurisdiction” over what a school board does.
“You are the elected officials, so you can still make all necessary rules as statute states,” Moss told the board.
After much discussion, the board failed to come to a decision on the plan. (The district is legally required to renew the plan by Dec. 23.)
This editorial board advocates that local control and local responsibility in public health matters be respected. Schmitt has set himself in opposition to that concept.
We urge the attorney general to recuse himself from these matters during the course of his campaign for Senate, as it is clear that he has staked his political fortunes on an outcome that is at odds with fulfilling his responsibility to the state and its residents.
Further, we urge the Joplin School Board to make the best decision for its students and its local constituents regardless of Schmitt’s posturing in this matter.
