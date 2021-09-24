The Neosho School District and the Neosho Board of Education missed an opportunity when the board chose not to review the district’s practices and policies regarding discrimination in the wake of a recent controversy regarding the circumstances leading to the resignation of a gay teacher.
Regardless of fault, the resignation of Neosho Junior High School teacher John Wallis is an opportunity to say, “What can we learn from this?” — an appropriate undertaking for the school system and not just its students.
Public bodies in general and especially public schools have an obligation to challenge themselves to ensure they provide a safe place for everyone. Schools should promote understanding and provide a welcoming place where staff and students are safe while feeling heard and cared for.
While officials with the district have said they consider the matter closed because Wallis resigned, the circumstances that led to the resignation raise concerns about fairness. Wallis has said he resigned his new post after parent complaints about a rainbow flag he had placed on a shelf in his classroom. He said he placed the flag on the shelf without comment, intending it as a sign that his classroom was a safe space for LGBTQ students.
In the wake of the complaints, Wallis said he removed the flag. Complaints continued and Wallis was asked to sign a letter saying that he “would not discuss human sexuality or my own personal sexuality in the classroom and could have no displays or coursework on those subjects,” according to a post on his Facebook page.
While the district and the board have the obligation to ensure curriculum and teaching are appropriate and on topic, and while teachers’ personal lives should be just that — personal — being required to sign such a letter is a questionable step. The appropriateness of the flag display was addressed by its removal, and it is doubtful that any other teacher has or would be required to sign such a statement.
Neosho’s anti-discrimination policy does not specifically list sexual orientation. Like many school districts, Neosho is a member of the Missouri School Boards’ Association and receives policy recommendations from that group. Its current policy was last reviewed in June and came from MSBA recommendations, Superintendent Jim Cummins said. At the very least, this matter should prompt another look.
Public institutions can be resistant to self-examination, perhaps for fear of controversies that could be stirred up, perhaps because of the simple — and common — attitude that “this is the way we’ve always done it.”
Regardless, the controversy is here, and protests at the board meeting demonstrate a measure of public concern that will linger without some resolution.
The district — indeed, all area school districts — should take the time to review their anti-discrimination and diversity policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.