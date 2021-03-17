The Joplin School District was asked to hire a full-time employee to oversee diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; that’s a good idea that should be just the beginning of efforts at the school.
Appointing a full-time diversity official at the school would demonstrate that the Joplin High School administration cares about and is aware of the growing diversity of our community and the student body. The appointment would be a sound preventative measure to create an office to lead efforts to promote inclusiveness and equity. The official would provide parents a point of contact to address any issues as they arise.
The request came during Tuesday during the Joplin Board of Education meeting. Dola Flake, one of the founders of Joplin for Justice, presented the idea, but she also was representing the Joplin NAACP, the Emancipation Celebration Committee, JOMO Pride, Carthage Progressives and Pittsburg (Kansas) Progressives.
“Across the nation, we are seeing school districts being intentional about addressing issues to make sure that we are meeting the needs of our unique, diverse students as we become increasingly diverse as a community,” Flake said.
She is correct, but the work should extend to recruiting diverse educators and particularly increasing diversity in the school’s administrative leadership. Further, the person appointed should have enough authority and resources to make a difference and should report directly to the superintendent.
Frankly, it would be good to see greater diversity in the school board as well.
“Increasing the diversity of our teaching staff and our employees to more closely reflect the population that we serve is always a goal that we have,” Superintendent Melinda Moss said.
That is good to hear, but the new position would reinforce that statement with action specifically building toward that and related goals.
In 2020, data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows nearly 74% of the district’s 7,574 students were white, about 9.1% of students were Hispanic, and 8.8% of students were Black. Race is an area of concern, but the idea of inclusion and equity extends beyond that.
“Race, disability, religion, class, income level, immigration status — these are only a few of the diverse populations that we have going to school within our district,” Flake said.
The idea of creating a permanent position focused on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts is a valuable one that the superintendent should advance.
