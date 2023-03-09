A bill moving through the Oklahoma Legislature offers an idea for schools to improve their safety and security.
Senate Bill 100, authored by retired educator Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, would require each school district in Oklahoma to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment by the Oklahoma School Security Institute, which was created after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut. Reassessments would take place every five years.
“During our work last year in the bipartisan School Safety Working Group, one of our main concerns was increasing the safety of Oklahoma’s 2,000-plus school sites, and it became apparent that we needed one entity to assess these facilities to ensure uniform security throughout our school systems,” Pemberton said in a statement. “With the mental health crisis sweeping our nation, it’s imperative that families can rest assured these campuses and their children and other loved ones are safe. These assessments will provide our districts critical guidance to secure their facilities.”
School safety has always been important, but never more so than in the age of mass shootings. Gunmen attacking Sandy Hook in 2012; Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022; Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018; and many more have killed scores of students, teachers and staff members in the one place they should be safest — in a school building.
Area schools could partake in these kinds of safety assessments on their own, if they don’t already. Partnering with local law enforcement or their own security officials, they can pledge to review their safety protocols and measures yearly or on a regular basis and pinpoint areas needing improvement.
Think of it like an audit. School districts undergo annual audits, usually conducted with outside firms, to ensure that their financial statements and processes are adequate. A safety audit could do much the same thing: Find areas of weakness and urge updates and upgrades where necessary.
Schools are generally tight-lipped when it comes to discussing security measures, and for good reason. Giving details about the kinds of locks used on doors or where panic buttons are located or when all students are gathered together could just provide ammunition to those who would seek to do harm.
But schools also should be encouraged to share these audits and general safety and security updates with parents and taxpayers. The public needs the peace of mind, just as much as the education community does, that its kids and teachers are safe as can be.
