You might have noticed a new feature in The Joplin Globe recently.
Located on Page 3A in Wednesday editions, it’s called Nonprofit Spotlight. It aims to do precisely what its name suggests: shine a spotlight on the many nonprofits in the Joplin area and the work that they do.
Why launch Nonprofit Spotlight? Because we know how much nonprofits contribute to the well-being of society and represent the “best of America,” as a 2019 report from the National Council of Nonprofits puts it.
“They provide a way for people to work together for the common good, transforming shared beliefs and hopes into action. They give shape to our boldest dreams, highest ideals and noblest causes. (They) feed, heal, shelter, educate, inspire, enlighten and nurture people of every age, gender, race and socioeconomic status, from coast to coast, border to border, and beyond,” the authors of the report wrote.
There’s no doubt nonprofit organizations have a great and wide-reaching impact. But they also often fly under the radar and can suffer when factors such as a pandemic, policy changes or governmental regulations come along.
Most nonprofits — 97% — have budgets of less than $5 million annually, 92% operate with less than $1 million a year and 88% spend less than $500,000 annually for their work, according to the council. The “typical” nonprofit is community-based, serving local needs, it says.
Those types of nonprofits are exactly the ones we want to share in the Globe.
Since introducing this feature on March 15, the Globe has highlighted a diverse group of nonprofits in the Joplin area, including United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, Joplin NALA Read, Solace House of the Ozarks and Carthage Crisis Center.
But we know there are many more out there — some well known and well established, others small and newly created. And we want to help you spread your message and your mission to others.
If you have a group that you’d like to see featured in Nonprofit Spotlight, email Emily Younker, managing editor, at eyounker@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.