The annual Shoal Creek Water Festival returns this weekend, and celebrating our local source of drinking water seems more important than ever right now.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday along the creek at Wildcat Park, with a special new activity, a crawdad boil, occurring Friday night.
Whether you’re a participant or a spectator, the festival always promises a fun time. The cardboard boat races can be a spectacle, and there is plenty to do for the kids, along with educational booths and more.
But the main attraction this year will be Shoal Creek itself, which has had a rough summer.
Shoal Creek is the primary source of drinking water for the Joplin area and for other communities, but it’s been lower than normal due to high temperatures and minimal rainfall, conditions that have led to drought in much of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Unfortunately, not much has improved for the Joplin area with the limited rains of late. Drought conditions have gotten better across much of the state, but the latest drought monitor from the National Weather Service, released Thursday, shows portions of Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton, Barry and Lawrence counties still experiencing extreme drought conditions.
Drought can have a devastating impact on drinking water sources. It can result in poor water quality from the source that may require additional treatment to meet drinking water standards, and an inability to access alternative and supplementary water sources because of high demand by and competition from other users, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. In dry periods, areas may increase their reliance on groundwater, but increased pumping during droughts can reduce the future availability of those supplies.
All of that, if it happened, could be a problem for the Joplin area.
Besides being a source of drinking water for Joplin and other area communities, Shoal Creek is also home to a number of endangered species and other species of conservation concern.
We might not be able to control drought conditions, but we can control how we treat Shoal Creek and whether we act to secure its future.
We can decide if we want to protect it from pollutants, both manmade and natural, and we can opt to be good water stewards and even voluntarily reduce our water consumption to preserve it for all life — human, plant and animal — that depend on it for survival.
We are fortunate in Joplin to have Shoal Creek, as a source of both enjoyment and drinking water. As weather conditions such as drought become more frequent and more extreme, we need to do everything in our power to protect this amazing natural resource.
That starts with learning to appreciate what we have, and the Shoal Creek Water Festival is a good place to begin.
