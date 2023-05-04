If you want to pay tribute to the 161 victims of the May 2011 tornado in Joplin and also get the best rates possible while you do it, then you’ll want to register for the 2023 Joplin Memorial Run by the end of today.
The run, a project of Active Lifestyle Events and produced by Rufus Racing, is the city’s signature event for commemorating the May 22 tornado. This year, the 12th anniversary of the storm, the run will feature the Freeman half marathon, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5K and the Sign Designs kids’ run, all beginning and ending at Cunningham Park on Saturday, May 20.
As of today, registration is $75 for the half marathon, $50 for the 10K, $40 for the 5K and $10 for the half-mile kids’ run.
Beginning Friday, prices will increase to $80 for the half marathon, $55 for the 10K and $15 for the kids’ run; the fee for the 5K will remain unchanged.
Your registration fees will go to a good cause. Over the past decade, run organizers have donated more than $300,000 to tornado relief and rebuild projects, trail improvements, bicycles for schoolchildren and scholarships for YMCA programs.
Most participants will receive some cool swag, like a T-shirt, a finisher’s medal, a hat and more. These items have been designed to commemorate another anniversary — the sesquicentennial, or 150th year, of the city of Joplin — and highlight major Joplin landmarks and icons.
Whether you run, jog, walk or crawl, getting involved in one of the races can be an emotional and fulfilling way to ensure the 161 are not forgotten more than a decade after the tragedy. It’s impossible not to remember their names when you move through the portion of each course that is lined with banners, each bearing the name of one of the victims. It’s a moving tribute to 161 people whose lives were suddenly cut too short by the most powerful tornado this area has ever seen.
For more information, and to register for a race, go to joplinmemorialrun.com.
We’ll see you out on the course!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.