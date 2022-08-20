It’s time for students to head back to school, which means it’s also time for motorists to slow down, pay extra attention, share the road and exercise patience.
It’s hard to miss a bright yellow school bus, but accidents and even fatalities continue to happen when drivers get in a rush. The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration reminds drivers:
• Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed up — because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.
• Red flashing lights mean stop — and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus — because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving.
• Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or midafternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.
Kids, you’ve got a responsibility to safety as well. According to the same group, remember to play it SAFE:
• Stay five steps away from the curb.
• Always wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.
• Face forward after finding a seat on the bus.
• Exit the bus after it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.
Many students and parents still walk to school, either from home or from a designated parking spot, and drivers should take extra care around pedestrians. According to the National Safety Council:
• Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you. This could put them in the path of moving traffic.
• In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.
• Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
• Look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas.
• Don’t honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian, even if you have the right of way.
• Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.
Follow these recommendations for a safe and enjoyable back-to-school experience for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.