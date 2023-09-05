Missouri state education officials are moving forward with plans to implement social-emotional standards for public school students — a great and much needed proposal.
The standards, as recently proposed by a work group, would focus on “me,” “we” and “others”: The “me” standards focus on self awareness and healthy processing of emotions. “We” looks at teamwork, collaboration and respecting classmates. The “others” category calls for empathy and treating others justly.
For example, for a goal of “advocating for self to promote health, safety and personal needs,” indicators would include “clearly stating one’s needs” and “willing to ask for help,” according to the standards document as reported by Missouri Independent. For “fair and equitable treatment of others,” students would “demonstrate impartiality and honesty” and “treat others well without expecting or receiving more than your share in return.”
A co-chair of the work group that presented the proposal to the State Board of Education last month said the standards focus on “basic human dignity.”
Board members have viewed the proposal favorably, although they apparently are aware that some groups in the state and nationally have targeted such a focus as “indoctrination.”
“People are just going to attack and say, ‘Well, this has no part in education,’” Missouri State Board of Education chair Charlie Shields said during discussion, the Missouri Independent reported. “As we move this forward, I think it’s imperative to frame it as: This is what has to happen for learning to take place.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Should students be learning these skills at home? Of course, but the truth is that so many of them aren’t.
Society at large isn’t making it easy for kids, either. All one has to do is turn on the TV or browse the internet to see politicians mocking and insulting one another, or famous actors and musicians feuding publicly with one another.
Even worse, kids who have access to social media can tune in almost daily to find adults in their own community — and perhaps adults in their own lives — who are arguing with others, calling them names and belittling their opinions.
This is not the environment in which we should raise our children, so if schools need to step in to teach them how to behave with others, then so much the better.
Knowing how to be empathic, kind and respectful is essential to one’s healthy well-being as well as to the functioning of a healthy society. It’s not “woke” or wrong — it’s very much a critical part of being a decent human being.
