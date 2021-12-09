The Joplin School District is showing significant forethought in its approach to energy use and a focus on long-range planning that is commendable.
The Joplin Board of Education recently voted to participate in Liberty’s promising Community Solar Pilot Program, through which customers can purchase blocks of solar power.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said the district has been looking “to try to start moving toward solar energy for at least some of our buildings.”
Long-range thinking on energy use isn’t easy for many of us, but the school district is well suited to taking the long view with its ability to budget and contract for the long term. That approach is increasingly valuable as the world shifts away from traditional fuels to more renewable sources and has the potential for significant savings over time.
The Liberty program has one 2.25-megawatt facility built on a former Superfund site near Prosperity in Jasper County; its blocks of solar power all have been purchased. The Joplin-based utility is seeking customers for a second planned facility at a site yet to be selected, said Jordan Bolinger, territory manager of business and community development.
Under the agreement, the district would purchase 11,414 blocks at the new facility. That would provide “a majority of the usage” of renewable energy to Joplin schools, with some buildings being 100% covered by solar power, Bolinger said.
The Missouri Public Service Commission will have to approve the plan, but the new facility could be up and running as early as 18 months from now, Bolinger said.
The savings are likely because a portion of Joplin’s charges would be set and would not increase with future Liberty rate cases. The cost for solar is slightly higher than the cost for energy from the standard grid now, but that situation is expected to change, as solar energy costs aren’t subject to market forces in the same way as fossil fuels.
“A portion of the cost of the energy supplied to Joplin Schools will remain the same and offset rate increases put before the commission over the 10-year period,” school administrators said in information provided to the school board.
Administrators estimate that the switch to solar power could save the district more than $140,000 per year.
The board was unanimous in approving the proposal. Officials and board members have exhibited the sort of clear thinking needed on future energy policy, and saving money on the operations costs for school buildings is helpful to make more funding available for other needs.
Way to go, Joplin Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.