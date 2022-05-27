It’s difficult to find many good things to say about the past week, which is typically what the Globe editorial board uses this space for on Sundays.
One of the worst mass school shootings in recent memory occurred in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. In a horrific episode of gun violence, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two adults inside an elementary school there, leaving the nation shocked and saddened.
But it’s in that tragedy that we can find a few good things from the past week — in this area’s ability to respond to the shooting and in what one elementary school student here is doing to ensure that she and her peers are safe.
First, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks announced the day after the shooting that it will send blood products to Uvalde through the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a network of community blood centers established to be prepared for mass-transfusion emergencies.
It was perfect timing. The Springfield-based blood center had just joined the partnership in March, and this was the week it happened to be “on call” to provide blood in the case of an emergency.
It is possible, if not likely, that at least some of those blood products came from donors in the Joplin area.
Thanks to them and their generosity, Texas hospitals should have had enough supply to manage the crisis.
Secondly, the Globe on Saturday spotlighted a pupil in Miami, Oklahoma, who was the catalyst behind a fundraiser to install a certain type of lock mechanism on every door in the school district.
Hollynn Lawson, who just completed the fourth grade there, wanted to find a way to feel safer during lockdown drills, so she and her aunt talked to district leadership about the locks.
The district foundation launched the fundraiser to purchase the locks, and community support has been particularly strong in the days since the Texas shooting. The initial need has been met, and administrators are now hoping to raise enough for a second goal: adding sensors to all the locks.
The Miami community is doing it right — pitching in to make sure that all children there are safe and secure while at their public school. And hats off to Hollynn, whose desire to find a solution for her fears prompted such a community response.
