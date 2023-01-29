We were sorry to see the “I Am Joplin” mural go from the side of a building at Sixth and Main streets, but what’s there now is just as interesting.
The Downtown Gallery took its place on the wall, printing artwork on weather-resistant vinyl panels. The gallery is an evolving public art project, giving exposure to artists around the world.
The current exhibit displays panels from Webb City native Sean Fitzgibbon’s book “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel.”
Having a rotating outdoor gallery in downtown Joplin is a great idea, and one we’re eager to watch over time to see what is displayed there.
School kits
We don’t like calling this “good” news, but it’s news that is much appreciated.
Five school districts in Newton County now have active trauma shooter kits that contain hand tourniquets, trauma dressings, abdominal pads, Bloodstop gauze, trauma sheers, pulse oximeters, tape and gloves — enough supplies to provide aid for five gunshot wounds or victims. The kits, donated to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department by Freeman Health System and Children’s Miracle Network, are designed to be used by someone with limited medical training until help arrives.
No one wants a school shooting to happen, but the reality is that area schools need to be prepared for such a horrific incident — or, really, any situation where students or staff could be injured.
“It’s awesome,” said Scott Charlton, an administrator at the East Newton School District, of the kits. “Anytime we can try to minimize any kind of emergency — it doesn’t have to be a school shooter, something could happen in shop class and we’ll have something available to help treat the problem.”
We’re grateful to Freeman and CMN for taking their mission of health care out into the community in this way. We hope the kits never have to be used, but it is a relief to know that these schools have them, just in case.
Team spirit
We’re ready to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in tonight’s AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sustained an ankle injury during last weekend’s game, has been training all week and is expected to play, according to coach Andy Reid.
“I feel like I can still do a lot of things,” Mahomes said this week. “We’ll see as we get closer and closer, and we’ll see during the game. You can’t fully do exactly what you’re going to be doing in those moments in the game (in practice), but all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over.”
This will be the Chiefs’ fifth consecutive AFC championship game.
Go Chiefs!
