A few questions (and answers) for all those protesters out there bucking local and state stay-at-home orders:
Q: When did the first coronavirus death in the United States occur?
A: Feb. 29.
Q: How many deaths has the country recorded less than two months later?
A: Between 40,000 and 42,500, as of Tuesday, depending on who's counting.
Q: At the rate we are going, we could be pushing 50,000 deaths by the end of the month. Can you name an event — any event — in history that has caused so many American deaths in less than two months?
Wars? No.
Natural disasters? No.
Even the season flu doesn't get to those kinds of numbers in less than two months — and sometimes not even during its annual eight-month run.
The pushback came to Missouri this week. Outside the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday, protestors demanded the state reopen for business. There were several hundred protesters, waving the American flag and the Gadsden flag, and lots of chanting “USA! USA!”
Another sign stated, “I prefer dangerous liberty over peaceful slavery!"
Missouri has been fortunate so far, with only around 200 deaths, depending on who does the counting, but we should remember that parts of the "USA! USA!" have been hit hard.
Missouri, by the way, has a plan to reopen on May 4, although some cities and counties in the state may go longer on their own authority.
These protests are being stirred up around the country. Over the weekend, for example, business leaders in New Orleans took out a full-page ad in the paper criticizing local business restrictions and calling for an easing of regulations.
We can sympathize with those who have lost jobs and health care, those who feel isolated. We can understand and share their anxiety. We’re all ready for life and work to return to normal.
We just happen to think we’re not through this thing. Not yet.
Go to the website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Look up “Number of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S., by Date Reported.”
Q: Do you see any flattening?
A: No.
One last question.
Q: Why the rifles? Over the weekend, in cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Olympia, Washington, demonstrators bucking those stay-at-home orders showed up with military-style weapons slung around their shoulders. Again, why the rifles? To intimidate? To threaten?
When we see protesters locked and likely loaded — otherwise what good is the gun — at events like this, our attention shifts from their cause and listening to the argument to: Is this person dangerous? How can we tell? Guns don’t help make the case; they distract from it. We might be sympathetic with you on an issue, but bring guns and the conversation changes and your issue gets lost.
Protest all you want. Wave flags. Carry placards. Use bullhorns. Just leave the weapons at home. If we’ve reached the point where we can’t have conversation in this country without them, stay-at-home orders aren’t our biggest problem.
