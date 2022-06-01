Last weekend, the Joplin Humane Society issued an urgent plea on its Facebook page.
It was being inundated with unwanted kitten litters.
By the staff’s count, more than 100 mama cats and kittens had been dropped off at the animal shelter in less than a week — and that’s on top of the cats and dogs (and occasionally a few other animals) that were already residing there as they await their forever home.
On its social media post, the shelter begged for kitten chow, of which it reported it had a “desperate” need.
If you’d like to help with donations, the shelter has red bins at Champions Feed Store, Food 4 Less and in front of its own building where you can drop off bags of food.
Donations of any size will help get these cats and kittens taken care of so that they can find a new family to love them. Each of them deserves that.
But we’ll go one step further and issue a plea of our own: Spay and neuter your pets.
Offering donations can help address the problem at hand, but fixing your animals to prevent unwanted litters can help prevent the problem from happening in the first place.
In addition to the societal benefit of not having to euthanize cats and dogs due to lack of space — something that still occurs at many shelters across the country, though not in Joplin — there are benefits for you as the pet owner.
Spaying and neutering help protect your pet against some serious health problems, and it may reduce many of the behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Make an appointment with your veterinarian today, or contact the Joplin Humane Society, which regularly offers clinics for low-cost services.
Get your cats and dogs spayed or neutered. It’s the responsible thing for pet owners to do.
