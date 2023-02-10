Go visit the Joplin Humane Society and you’ll see 302 little pairs of eyes staring at you from behind bars and pleading with you for a home that’s not a cage in an animal shelter.
Some of these cats and dogs were surrendered by owners who fell ill or moved into housing that wouldn’t accommodate them.
But plenty are just unwanted pets, kittens and puppies born to parents who were not spayed or neutered and growing up in a kennel without a family.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
We can’t do much about those 302 pets at the Joplin Humane Society now except take care of them — something shelter staff and volunteers do well and lovingly— and hope that they each find a forever home.
But we can do a lot to make sure that when they leave the shelter with their new family, their empty cage isn’t filled with more unwanted kittens and puppies who will be left to suffer the same fate until they’re lucky enough to find a home.
How? By making sure our own pets are spayed and neutered.
In addition to helping reduce the number of animals in shelters, some of which in other places are euthanized for no reason other than overcrowding, there are plenty of reasons to fix your pets, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association:
• Removing a female dog or cat’s ovaries eliminates heat cycles and generally reduces the unwanted behaviors that may lead to owner frustration.
• Removing the testes from male dogs and cats reduces the breeding instinct, making them less inclined to roam and more content to stay at home.
• Early spaying of female dogs and cats can help protect them from some serious health problems later in life such as uterine infections and breast cancer. Neutering your male pet can also lessen its risk of developing benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate gland) and testicular cancer.
Worried about side effects? Don’t be, the veterinary association says. The procedure has no effect on a pet’s intelligence or ability to learn, play, work or hunt, and some pets even tend to be better behaved afterward.
February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month because it’s the start of the breeding season for cats and dogs. Do your part to help our animal shelters and get your pet fixed now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.