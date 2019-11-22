The holidays have arrived in Joplin in a new way with an innovative production at Webb City High School that multiplies the Christmas spirit in a musical that doubles as a toy drive.
The Webb City High School theater department is staging a production of “Elf: The Musical” that incorporates unopened donated toys on the stage that will be donated to Toys for Tots when the production is completed. Wrap yourself in Christmas joy at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday in Barton Theatre at Webb City High School, 621 N. Madison St.
Jobs coming
The community has reason to celebrate as a deal has been announced recently that is expected to create 100 jobs with an average annual wage of $39,816 in Joplin.
Casey’s Marketing Co., an affiliate of Casey’s General Store, plans to build a 200,000-square-foot distribution center at 2715 S. Prosperity Road that would serve as a hub to supply 400 to 600 stores.
The Joplin City Council gave first-round approval by a unanimous vote Monday to an ordinance to approve $2.8 million in tax incentives to secure the deal.
Computer charity
Tech businesses teamed up to bless Joplin NALA Read students recently. The nonprofit offers free classes for adults in literacy. That includes computer literacy, but the nonprofit’s computers were too old, too slow and too broken for the class to be as effective as it could be. Students sometimes practiced mouse and keyboarding skills on unplugged mice and keyboards, according to Grace Clouse, executive director.
When Clouse reached out to Josh Shackles, owner of Affordable Computer Repairs, for help with the broken equipment, he managed to put together a team of folks to outfit a new computer lab. Shackles, Josh Gilmore and Jason Walker at Noble Earth Recovery, Toby Buckner at Sparklight, Jeff Bruce at Karsnet, Maria Bruce at Mercy and Tanner Tipping at Tech Hound donated equipment, time and work to install a computer lab with 15 refurbished computers.
“They all worked really hard and came in last week and installed all (the computers) for us,” Clouse said. “It has been awesome.”
We agree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.