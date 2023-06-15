An autopsy report released earlier this week revealed something tragic about the death last month of 32-year-old U.S. Olympian sprinter Tori Bowie: She died in childbirth.
The report said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was discovered dead on May 2.
There may be some information we may never know because Bowie died alone, and because the public is rarely privy to someone’s entire medical history. But health experts were quick to point out that Bowie’s death represents a very possible reality for Black women across the United States.
Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the U.S. — 69.9 per 100,000 live births for 2021 — almost three times the rate for white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Missouri, that ratio is nearly identical for maternal mortality events, those where a mother dies during or shortly after pregnancy. The state’s 2022 report on maternal mortality found that the pregnancy-related mortality ratio in Missouri was 25.2 deaths per 100,000 live births, while the ratio for Black women was more than three times greater than that for white women.
At least one important step has already been taken in Missouri toward bringing those numbers down. During the spring legislative session, state lawmakers extended postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year, a move that would cover more than 4,000 people who otherwise would go uninsured after pregnancy, according to estimates from the Missouri Department of Social Services.
The next steps are more difficult. Researchers recommended in a report published in February through the National Library of Medicine that solutions to the Black maternal mortality crisis should include “addressing implicit bias and improving cultural humility in the health care sector, diversifying the workforce, incorporating social determinants of health and health disparities into the medical and health professions curriculum, exploring the impact of environmental and occupational exposures on maternal morbidity and mortality, addressing the impact of structural racism on health outcomes, and improving social policies and programs.”
It’s a mouthful, but essentially it boils down to these recommendations: Learn how socioeconomic and environmental factors affect Black patients’ health. Listen to Black patients’ pregnancy-related concerns and take them seriously. Hire more doctors of color. Strengthen programs to support Black women through pregnancy. Identify how racism gets in the way of doing any of the aforementioned things.
If it sounds like a lot of work ... well, it would be. But it’s necessary work.
Missouri — and, indeed, the entire nation — owes pregnant Black women and their babies these efforts.
