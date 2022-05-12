If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, a perfect opportunity is coming up this weekend.
The National Association of Letter Carriers will host its annual food drive, called Stamp Out Hunger, on Saturday.
Donating is easy: Just leave your donation of nonperishable food items — canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice and cereal are always good choices — next to your mailbox before the delivery of your mail on Saturday.
Letter carriers will collect these food items as they deliver the mail and then distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.
Helping to feed hungry families in the area can be just as simple as that.
Hunger affects 1 in 8 Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens and veterans, the letter carriers group says.
Locally, more than 172,770 individuals living in Southwest Missouri, or 15.4%, face food insecurity, according to Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest, which supplies food donations to pantries and shelters. Based on 2019 data, 16.9% of Southwest Missouri children face food insecurity.
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive was first held in 1983, and it now is held annually on the second Saturday of May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states.
Since its inception, it has collected about 1.82 billion — yes, that’s billion with a “b” — pounds of food.
Letter carriers note that this year is particularly important, as the food drive wasn’t held the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also just the right time for a food drive, they say, because pantries and shelters are running low after the rush of donations they usually receive at Christmastime, and children are going to be out of school and away from school meal programs for the summer.
Of course, direct financial donations are also welcome at any time, if that’s easier. Just go to nalc.com/food to search for a list of food banks, pantries and shelters in your area.
Together, we can help our letter carriers Stamp Out Hunger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.