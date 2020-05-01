Religious hatred has reared its ugly head in Missouri once again.
A fire late last week in Cape Girardeau badly damaged the Islamic center there; the town's fire chief said damage was extensive, and it was initially deemed suspicious in nature. Between 12 and 15 people inside the mosque had to be evacuated. Thankfully, no one was injured.
The fire also coincided, national advocates noted, with the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast and pray.
“Because the fire was deemed ‘suspicious,’ and because it occurred at a house of worship on a significant religious date, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the blaze,” said Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Police have since arrested a suspect, Nicholas Proffitt, who previously served time in 2009 for vandalizing the same mosque. He's charged with first-degree arson, burglary and felony property damage — enhanced charges because he was motivated by “the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic center," police said.
That the suspect had threatened the mosque before was not lost on Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization that called on communities to do better in spotting warning signs.
"This tragedy is a textbook case for why we must take anti-Muslim hate crimes seriously," said Madihha Ahussain, Muslim Advocates’ special counsel for anti-Muslim bigotry. "Anti-Muslim hate is a dangerous and thriving threat that is being turbocharged by the pandemic. What happened in Cape Girardeau was preventable. This is why law enforcement must aggressively pursue all hate crimes and treat them as the deadly serious matter that they are.”
The incident is a story that sounds sadly familiar to us. Joplin's mosque suffered an arson attempt before burning to the ground in an arson in August 2012. Jedidiah Stout pleaded guilty to the crime — as well as to arson attempts to the Planned Parenthood building in Joplin — in federal court in 2016, and the mosque has since rebuilt.
Religious hatred should never be tolerated — not here in Joplin, not in Cape Girardeau, not anywhere. We have the freedom to worship however we choose, and we must demand that right is extended to those who follow another religion. Targeting places where people worship is unacceptable, and both law enforcement and civilians have the responsibility to stand against it.
Joplin has rejected this kind of hatred before, and we do so again now. We support our Muslim friends and neighbors in Missouri, and we hope that you can find peace and love in your community during this trying time.
