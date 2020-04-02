Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.