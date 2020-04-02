Regardless of your politics, there's something we can all agree on — the need to shut down anyone taking advantage of others during the pandemic.
Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office had already received more than 400 complaints about price gouging in the state. That's in just two weeks. The Southwest Missouri office of the Better Business Bureau in Springfield reports dozens of similar complaints.
Schmitt said he's working with others to educate Missourians about state laws, scams and also to punish those responsible.
Let's hope so.
He's also worried a new round of scams will pop up following passage of the economic stimulus, with crooks trying to take advantage of the payments promised to Americans, using text messages and emails that may contain phishing links. He wants Missourians to remember that neither the Social Security Administration nor the Internal Revenue Service call, email or text people, but old scams are already being reworked to tap into Americans' fears about COVID-19.
According to Schmitt, Missouri law also prohibits people and businesses from substantially raising their prices for necessities during an emergency.
Yet there are reports — nationwide — of people selling medical equipment and food at mark ups many, many times the actual price. There are many similar reports of people charging outrageous prices for hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and grocery staples.
Here are few The New York Times reported recently:
• In Florida, one person tried selling 15 N95 face masks online for $3,799.
• A Massachusetts convenience store was charging $10 a gallon for milk.
• One Minnesota business wanted $79.99 for 36 rolls of toilet paper.
Amazon has already suspended thousands of vendor accounts for suspected price gouging.
As the pandemic drags on, this is likely to get worse, not better.
So, what can we do?
Report price gouging or scams to the Missouri attorney general's Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov. Let people who would exploit others during the crisis know that you are watching.
Then be prudent when shopping, buying what you need without hoarding so that we don't create the scenarios and panic these criminals can exploit.
