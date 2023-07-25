But whoever has the world’s goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him?”
– 1 John 3:17
Shockingly, Missouri just turned down millions of dollars to feed hungry children because the paperwork would be too much trouble.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration recently rejected an estimated $42.7 million in federal food aid for qualified low-income families. The state participated in the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program last year, but struggled to meet the requirements of the program, only receiving the funds after overcoming problems collecting and sharing data between agencies that caused the major delays in getting last year’s money to eligible children.
“As many Missouri families can attest, there have been a number of challenges throughout the process due to the federal requirements associated with accessing and administering the benefits, coupled with the limitations of our current state and local data collection systems,” Mallory McGowin, a spokesperson for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the Missouri Independent
So, there were problems the state needed to solve. But having worked through the problem once, one would think the administration would be better able to figure it out this time. This summer’s program would have provided $120 for food to any child who was eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches during the last school year.
The program requires coordination between schools, the education department and the social services department, and the administration cites difficulty in coordinating data collected by different agencies in different ways on different platforms. However, at least 40 other states have figured it out. Is our administration so much less capable?
Most states not joining the program attributed their decisions to staffing issues and the argument that the program was meant for COVID-19 disruptions that are over, according to CNN. Those aren’t the reasons offered here.
Perhaps there is more to the state declining the funds than we are being told. Frankly, the messaging from the Parson administration can be a little slippery. The governor has frequently said that caring for children is a top priority, yet actions like this cast those statements into doubt.
Regardless, Missouri needs to figure out the data-sharing difficulties soon or we will give up even more food aid for hungry families. The temporary help is set to morph into a permanent federal program next summer, with $40 in benefits per child per month of summer vacation. States can choose whether to opt in.
Missouri should be ready; we should not turn away help to feed hungry children.
