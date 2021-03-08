Ignore the numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's not the counsel you want to hear from health experts during a pandemic.
Yet, that's just what administrators of some local and county health departments have been telling Missourians in the middle of the worst pandemic in more than a century.
Ignore the state's numbers. That's because the state's numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths have for the last year been unreliable and undercounted.
Recent reporting by the Missouri Independent examined the discrepancy between state and local numbers and found that local reports compiled by county health departments are more accurate because they also include “probable” cases identified by the antigen test. The state has never reported total cases identified by the antigen tests, instead only presenting cases “confirmed” as a result of PCR testing.
This week, after the Independent examined the inaccuracy of the state's numbers, DHSS announced it would change them.
"DHSS will follow the guidance of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) — the independent professional body that determines case definitions for the country. CSTE guidance subsequently affirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that someone who has a positive antigen test for COVID-19 should be considered a probable case rather than confirmed."
Both CDC and the CTSE made those recommendations nearly a year ago, respectively, and the CTSE executive director warned last June they were concerned about states that were not including that data.
Overall, local and county health departments, which serve 98% of the state’s population, reported 78,122 more cases and 1,116 more deaths than the state health department dashboard, the Independent found.
The administrator at one county health department said recently: “When people would ask about those differences, we would say ‘stick with local data.’ We update that daily and we believe it is the most current.”
Yet, communities, businesses and individuals have been making important decisions based on the state data, which sends a message that maybe things aren't so serious. It creates mistrust of the local data and plays into the hands of those who want to underplay the deadliness of the pandemic.
Their decision made it harder for communities to understand the degree to which the pandemic was circulating among us.
