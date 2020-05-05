State lawmakers should pass a measure to require all online retailers to collect city and county use taxes on sales.
Missouri is one of only two states that have not updated their use tax laws in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling two years ago that required all online merchants to collect the taxes if required by the state in which a customer resides.
Most of us don’t like taxes. For those of us who were early adopters of online shopping, the lack of sales taxes seemed like a big plus. But the coronavirus shutdown has slashed in-person shopping and deeply injured many of the city’s brick-and-mortar retailers. The loss of business and of local sales tax revenues has the potential to drive funding for city services off a cliff.
For years, the Globe’s editorial board has championed a use tax to level the playing field between brick-and-mortar stores and online businesses to no avail.
City voters have twice declined to impose use taxes for online purchases comparable to those charged local shoppers. The Globe regularly advocates for local control and accepting the judgment of the voters. Yet the sudden shift caused by the shutdown makes it clear that a use tax is needed to offset the sales tax revenue lost as shopping shifted dramatically to online retailers during the shutdown of large swaths of the in-person economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Joplin is required to operate without running a deficit, so the deep loss of revenue could result in a significant loss of services. The options are not good.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, had earlier said that if e-commerce continues to climb, the city budget will grow tighter. Joplin has been prudent in its debt paying and has some reserves, but a city cannot operate on reserves — at least not for long. The allocation of much of the city’s funding is predetermined by statute, so there isn’t a lot of flexibility to adjust to sudden downturns.
Consider what the city must fund:
• Public safety, including our police and fire departments.
• Transportation, including streets and public transport.
• Sewers and stormwater management.
• Public sanitation and recycling.
• Operation and maintenance of parks, trails and recreation facilities.
• Infrastructure repair, maintenance and capital improvements.
“We knew that we were losing thousands of dollars, but it’s never been as evident as it is through this COVID crisis,” Haase recently said.
Action is needed in this truncated legislative session. Lawmakers, pass the use tax measure. Residents, contact your state lawmakers to tell them to support action on the issue.
