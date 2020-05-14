Oklahoma does it right; Missouri and Kansas, not so much.
The state of Oklahoma is sharing every week the names of nursing homes that have had a COVID-19 outbreak, listing the number of positives among both staff and residents. They are not releasing individual names or personal medical details, of course, but have found a way to provide critical information to the public while at the same time protecting privacy.
Missouri and Kansas could learn from them.
According to AARP, more than 16,000 nursing home residents and staff had died from COVID-19 as of last week, representing roughly a quarter of the nation’s known coronavirus deaths. Their experts also indicated that the number of infections and deaths in nursing homes is likely being undercounted because the information is hard to get. In some states, the organization reports, more than half of coronavirus deaths have come in nursing homes. A New York Times database this week concluded that more than 28,000 residents and workers at nursing homes and other long-term care sites for older adults have died thus far — closer to a third of all U.S. deaths.
In other words, nursing homes are on the front line in this pandemic, and we think the public is served best by having the kind of information Oklahoma provides.
Yet the state of Kansas is not publicly reporting COVID-19 cases or deaths for its long-term care homes, or the names of those homes. Neither is Missouri, which has begun putting out a weekly (weakly) report providing only the number of what it calls “congregate living sites” in each county that have reported an outbreak.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services cite a state law that they say prohibits them from disclosing the medical facility identified. That law, we believe, was put in place to protect nursing homes, when what lawmakers should be doing is protecting public health. So Missourians are left with inadequate and incomplete information, which is hardly a strategy for combating a pandemic.
Missouri law, by the way, does not restrict counties from naming the nursing homes, but many are following the state’s lead.
According to Elaine Ryan, AARP vice president for state advocacy and strategy integration, a “patchwork of inconsistent data” exists that is making it hard to get a picture of the severity of the problem.
AARP is advocating for consistent daily public reporting from every state, including the names of affected long-term care homes.
“There’s a serious problem in these facilities,” Ryan says, “and we need to know where the outbreaks are so we can target additional resources to help save lives.”
David Terry, an attorney who has represented nursing home residents and families who have sued nursing homes, recently told Ozarks Public Radio that the names should be made public to help families make decisions.
“They should have that information before they put Mom or Dad into a nursing home,” he said.
Some families have told Terry they are not being informed about outbreaks in homes where they have relatives staying.
We urge lawmakers in Missouri and Kansas to reconsider the short-sightedness of earlier decisions that withhold vital information, and to make public welfare the highest priority, whether nursing homes want the names released or not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.