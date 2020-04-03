There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the city of Joplin or the state of Missouri as a whole should implement any kind of stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.
Joplin officials last week said they were considering an order that would require people to stay at home in most cases, but they then backed away from the proposal. Gov. Mike Parson has repeatedly defended his decision not to authorize a stay-at-home order, saying that it would wreck the economy.
We acknowledge that such orders would complicate the current situation for many families and businesses. But we also want to listen to the public health experts right now, and what they're saying is that a stay-at-home order is needed to slow the spread of the virus and avoid overwhelming our hospitals.
"We now believe that a statewide shelter-in-place order is the only way to curb the exponential spread of COVID-19 in Missouri," wrote James A. DiRenna, president of the Missouri State Medical Association, in a letter to the governor last week. "If things progress as is, COVID-19 patients will deplete the state's available hospital beds, ventilators and precious personal protection equipment. Any additional time without a shelter-in-place requirement wastes crucial health care resources, including manpower."
A coalition of the Missouri Nurses Association, the Association of Missouri Nurse Practitioners and the Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists — representing the health care workers who very often are on the front lines of patient care — also has weighed in.
"We know that this threat will not subside quickly," the groups wrote in a joint letter to the governor last week, asking him to enact a stay-at-home order for Missouri. "Therefore, we must issue statewide policy support to preserve our health care workforce over the next several months."
These are the groups of professionals who are working with COVID-19 patients every day. They understand the limitations of the health care field and the potential harm that COVID-19 could bring — and is already bringing — to Missouri, and we should listen to them.
Making the choice to implement a stay-at-home order shouldn't be political. And it shouldn't be presented as a choice between public health or the economy. It should be about saving lives.
We urge Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw and Gov. Parson to revisit the idea of a stay-at-home order. We believe it's needed to flatten the curve and save lives.
