Despite the official first day of summer not arriving until Tuesday, we seem to be firmly planted in summer heat. Unfortunately, there seems to be no end in sight to these unseasonally warm temperatures and high humidity.
A heat advisory for the Joplin area returned on Thursday because of heat index values up to 105 degrees. Temperatures will return to the 90s on a daily basis next week, even reaching toward the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
According to Ready.gov, extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. In extreme heat, the body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death. Take this type of weather seriously: Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards, government officials say.
Because of the dangers of extreme heat, most of these safety tips, courtesy of Ready.gov, bear repeating. If air conditioning is not available in your home, go to a cooling center. Take cool showers or baths. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Avoid high-energy activities or outdoor work during midday heat, if possible. Check on family members, seniors and neighbors. If using a mask, use one that is made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester.
Also, make sure you know the signs of heat-related illnesses:
• Heatstroke signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally; red, hot and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness. If you suspect heatstroke, call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.
• Heat cramps signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs.
• Heat exhaustion signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting. If you suspect either of these two illnesses, go to a cooler location and cool down by removing excess clothing and taking sips of sports drinks or water. Call your health care provider if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.
Don’t forget about your pets in hot weather. As the American Veterinary Medical Association notes: If it’s hot for us, it’s even hotter for them.
Make sure your pets have unlimited access to fresh water and shade when outside. Avoid hot surfaces, such as asphalt, that can burn your pet’s paws. Never leave a pet in the car, even in the shade or with windows cracked, as vehicles can overheat quickly to deadly temperatures. Seek emergency veterinary care if you observe any signs of heat stress in your pet, including anxiousness, excessive panting, restlessness, excessive drooling, unsteadiness, abnormal gum/tongue color, or collapse.
