Summer is entering its final weeks, but the busy season with too many litters of unwanted pets shows no signs of slowing for area animal shelters.
The Joplin Humane Society is posting daily pleas for help on its social media pages.
“We are drowning in puppies and are in desperate need of foster families,” shelter officials have written nearly every day (and sometimes twice in a day) for weeks. “We need help from our community to keep these puppies healthy and safe.”
The situation is the same for the Carthage Humane Society, where shelter officials about a week ago issued a plea of their own.
“Sadly, we continue to take in far more animals than we’ve adopted out, as there seems to be no end in sight to animals being abandoned in our area,” they wrote on the shelter’s Facebook page.
Our animal shelters are working their hardest to care for the most vulnerable creatures among us, and our community must step up to help. If we sound like a broken record on this, it’s because this is an issue that needs a widespread community response to address, and that hasn’t happened.
The primary solution: Spay or neuter your pets and help prevent unwanted litters. This is something that every responsible pet owner must do. Check with your veterinarian or your local animal shelter for options.
We’ll also risk sounding like a broken record to encourage a temporary Band-Aid solution: Open your home to foster an animal. The shelter provides the necessities. You provide the love. It really is that easy.
Puppies, the key pet needing foster families at the Joplin Humane Society, generally go to foster homes in groups of at least two because they do better when they have others to socialize with. They will stay with a foster family through their first vaccinations, spay/neuter and post-operative period before they are eligible for adoption.
Not sure about long-term fostering? Many adoptable dogs are able to be fostered overnight, just to get them out of the shelter for a few hours. Even that can do wonders for a dog that has lived for months at the shelter with no end in sight.
We really can make a difference in tamping down the pet population locally and giving these overwhelmed shelters some relief, but it will take all of us doing our part. Stop by your local shelter today and ask how you can help.
