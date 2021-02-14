The existing quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax has served our community well; we support the Joplin City Council scheduling a renewal question for an election ballot this year.
The council is set to discuss renewal during the Feb. 22 session after the discussion was delayed this past Monday because of the icy weather.
The current sales tax ends March 31, 2022. Projects totaling more than $15 million are on a list of recommendations by city staff for future use of parks and stormwater revenue if the city offers the renewal question and voters agree to renew Joplin’s quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for those purposes.
City staff recommends that the measure be placed on the Aug. 3 ballot. The last date for the council to authorize that election date is May 17, according to city documents.
The city has gone to some lengths to ensure the proposed list of projects reflects both the obligation to protect the community and to maintain its facilities with the responsibility to be guided by the will and concerns of residents.
The project lists were drawn from the 10-year master plans for both parks and stormwater projects as well as a recently completed Ewert swimming pool study.
The city has solicited residents’ input on multiple occasions. Much of the list of about 25 needed stormwater drainage projects came from requests from residents who contacted the city about flooding, the council was told in a recent meeting.
The sales tax has helped make residents and their property safer for at least 20 years. This would be the third 10-year cycle of stormwater projects under the sales tax if it is renewed, according to Joplin public works director David Hertzberg. The city looked for higher benefit-to-cost projects for inclusion in the list, Hertzberg has said.
Properly managing stormwater also helps alleviate problems the city has had with floodwater infiltrating the sanitary sewer system. Joplin has 400 miles of stormwater drains and 2,500 catch basins to maintain plus numerous drainage ditches, so there is a lot to manage.
Joplin is looking at parks projects including resurfacing of 28 sports courts in the parks, future turf replacement at Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Stadium and Miracle Field, and parks maintenance costs. Additionally, replacement of the pool at Ewert Park with a splash park, basketball court and amphitheater is being considered. That measure should be debated further, as residents of the area have come out in support of keeping and upgrading a pool in the park. We have supported renovating and expanding Ewert Pool rather than replacing it.
Though there is room for refining, the proposal overall lists projects that are needed by our community. The parks and stormwater sales tax provides about $3 million a year for projects, or about $30 million over 10 years.
The council should present it to voters for renewal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.