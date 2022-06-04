Though the past week has been grim in many respects, reasons for joy and gratitude can still be found.
A bit of history found new life as Carthage limestone cut a century ago and sold by the Carthage Marble Corp. for use on the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City was auctioned off Friday for new uses.
A lot of the stone remains in place. A small portion, just about 5%, was replaced to repair water damage to the Capitol and its substructure, said Dana Rademan Miller, chief clerk and administrator of the Missouri House of Representatives.
The quarry and its products have been a significant part of our area’s history. Carthage marble was used in a number of historic homes and churches that remain in the Carthage and Joplin area as well as in the U.S. Capitol, several state capitols, a number of post offices and churches, and other buildings.
It is great to see this fine stone getting a new life.
“We felt very strongly that this is a big part of our history here,” Miller said. “We didn’t want to see it just ending up in a landfill or being used for fill.”
Another Carthage classic has returned as well: The Carthage Kiwanis Club’s Kiddieland, a small amusement park in Municipal Park on West Oak Street in Carthage, reopened for the summer.
The park has been entertaining kids for more than 70 years.
Bill Barksdale, who manages Kiddieland, said the classic train traveled 10 miles on its quarter-mile oval on its opening day, and that the club sold 197 tickets.
The Joplin Outlaws took the field in their season opener Thursday. Though Joplin’s own boys of summer lost their outing against the Nevada Griffons, fans can expect the MINK League team to offer many fine evenings of baseball through June and July.
Get out and see them at Joplin’s Joe Becker Stadium. You can find their schedule and much more at https://www.joplinoutlaws.com/schedule.html.
It is good to see the staples of summer are still bringing joy to young and old in the Four-State Area.
