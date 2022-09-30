Everything is about to go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October is the month designated for raising awareness of breast cancer and fundraising for patients and research. It’s one of the most heavily promoted months, but for good reason: Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. It is about 30%, or 1 in 3, of all new female cancers each year.
An estimated 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022, according to ACS. About 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ, an early stage of breast cancer that can be treated and cured in most women, will be diagnosed. About 43,250 women will die from breast cancer this year, the group estimates.
Overall, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%, or about a 1 in 8 chance, according to ACS.
Fortunately, there are several groups in Southwest Missouri — including the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks — that work hard in October and all year long to fight against breast cancer. In addition to keeping breast cancer awareness front and center in area residents’ minds, they also raise money for things such as screening mammograms for people who may not be able to afford them and nonmedical costs for breast cancer patients.
There are plenty of ways to support the cause this month:
• Purchase a pink ribbon bagel (or several) from Panera Bread, 2401 E. 32nd St. in Joplin. Of each bagel purchased, 25 cents goes to Hope 4 You. On Friday, Oct. 14, 100% of all pink ribbon bagel sales are donated to the organization.
• Walk or jog in the Race 4 Hope, a 5K scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, in downtown Joplin. Proceeds will go to Hope 4 You to help uninsured and underinsured patients access mammograms. Register at hope4youbcf.org.
• Attend the 10th annual Pink Ribbon Gala, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, at Indigo Sky Casino and Resort. The dinner and auction is a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
• Perform a breast self-exam. Women should know how their breasts normally look and feel and report any breast changes to a health care provider right away.
• Schedule a mammogram. According to American Cancer Society guidelines, women ages 40-44 can start annual mammograms if they wish; women ages 45-54 should get mammograms every year; and women 55 and older can switch to mammograms every two years or continue yearly screening.
