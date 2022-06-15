Summer vacation isn’t all fun and games for some families.
Approximately 22 million children across the country depend on their schools for breakfast and lunch during the academic year, so when classes are out for the summer, many of them and their parents are left without many options, according to Feeding America, a nationwide nonprofit network of food banks. Rising food prices, this summer in particular, aren’t going to help anything but could instead make millions of kids and families vulnerable to hunger.
There’s never been a more important time to let these families know that help is available in the community. Many local organizations such as schools, churches, parks, YMCAs and Boys & Girls Club facilities serve as host locations for free kids’ meals during the summer.
The meals, funded by the Summer Food Service Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are provided to all children regardless of family income. Children do not have to register, and there is no fee to participate. Meals will be served to children age 18 and younger. They are also provided to individuals age 18 to 21 who have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.
For an interactive map of Missouri that shows where meal locations are, go to www.health.mo.gov/sfsp. For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to the text number 914-342-7744.
If you’d like to ensure that children are getting enough to eat while school’s out, connect them with these free meal spots or check with your local food pantry for top needs. Giving to food pantries typically spikes around the holidays but then drops off during the spring and summer, so there likely are plenty of opportunities to help out there.
No child should have to go hungry this summer. We all can do our part to make sure that’s the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.