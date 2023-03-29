A Missouri House committee is considering legislation that would ban the suspension or expulsion of children in prekindergarten through the third grade in most circumstances.
House Bill 159 would prevent schools from suspending or expelling early elementary students except in cases of felonious activity, according to reporting from Missouri News Network. Also included in the legislation are requirements for schools to document and report all suspensions, along with additional data relating to suspension, to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and requirements for schools to consider means of discipline other than suspension.
This is sound legislation. Pupils in prekindergarten through the third grade need to be in their classroom, not suspended at home or in isolation elsewhere in the school building. They need to be developing social skills with their peers and learning how to follow directions from their teachers.
But most importantly, they need to be in the classroom at these ages to learn how to read. Literacy is the critical foundation of all later learning, and most of those basics are learned by the end of the third grade.
By fourth grade, children are expected to use reading to learn other subjects, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a child-focused philanthropic organization based in Baltimore. For this reason, kids who reach fourth grade without being able to read proficiently are more likely to struggle academically and eventually drop out of school, research from the foundation has shown. Low reading proficiency also can reduce earning potential and chances for career success as adults, the foundation says.
“What is the single most important year of an individual’s academic career? The answer is not junior year of high school, or senior year of college. It is third grade,” writes Mary Wennersten for the International Dyslexia Association. “What makes success in third grade so pivotal? It is the year that students move from learning to read — decoding words using their knowledge of the alphabet — to reading to learn. The books children are expected to master no longer are simple primers, but fact-filled informational texts. Children who have not developed fast, fluent reading skills begin to fall behind, and for most of them, the gap will continue to grow.”
We generally are proponents of local control, particularly when it comes to school districts, because administrators, principals and teachers know what works best in their own schools and with their own students.
But we support this legislation because of the critical importance of those early elementary years for the development of pupils’ literacy skills, and children can’t learn to read if they aren’t present in school. There are other forms of discipline available for principals and teachers to use with disruptive students, and efforts to keep children in the classroom should be made at all costs.
