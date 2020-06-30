One last charge, Joplin, to take the hill.
Work is scheduled to begin on the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in January. It will be one of the biggest things to hit the downtown in decades and will be a game-changer for the city.
Like most of Joplin, we can't wait to see it happen.
Connect2Culture on Tuesday revealed new exterior renderings and gave an update on the project, including proposed enhancements. Ten years in the making, things will start to happen fast to get ready to break ground. Work should be completed in the fall of 2022.
The group is more than 90% of the way to its new $17.5 million goal and has announced new naming opportunities to help along this final push. Already, hundreds of business, families, individuals, groups and foundations have pledged money.
The building will include a performance hall, new and expanded art gallery spaces, classrooms, offices, an outdoor amphitheater, festival plaza, rooftop spaces and more. It will be a new, bigger and better home for Spiva Center for the Arts, and that will make it easier to bring in national museum tours and exhibits.
Donations may be made on the "Take Action" prompt at www.cornellcomplex.org.
Sharon Beshore, chair of C2C and president of the Cornell Complex, said: "All donations are important to this project all the way from $5 to $5 million."
