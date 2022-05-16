It's Mental Health Awareness Month, and therefore a good time to pause and assess one's mental state. Just as you would take a break if you had a physical illness or pain, it's critical to rest and seek medical attention when your mental health requires it.
Millions of Americans dealt with mental illness even before COVID-19, but the pandemic of the past two years seems to have made talking about mental health issues a little easier. Maybe it's because we all now better understand the depressive episodes that can come from isolation, the anxiety of trying to protect immunocompromised family members or the trauma that comes after the death of a loved one.
Nearly 2 in 5 adults struggled with mental health issues in 2020, compared with about 1 in 5 adults before the pandemic, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In 2020, 75% of people aged 18–24 reported at least one mental health or substance use concern.
But there is good news in the numbers as well, as people seem to be reaching for help more than they were before. Between 2020 and 2021, calls to the NAMI HelpLine about depression and anxiety increased by 80%, calls about suicide increased by 185% and calls about mental health crises increased by 251%. Overall, the number of people the HelpLine assisted increased 79% from 2019 to 2021.
There is no shame in seeking help for mental illness. Groups such as NAMI have been working for years to end the stigma surrounding mental illness, and this month — Mental Health Awareness Month — is a great time to face the reality that mental health should be treated with the same care as physical health.
If you or a loved one suffers from mental illness, call your health care provider. The Missouri Department of Mental Health and NAMI Missouri can help residents connect with local resources or learn more about mental health conditions in general.
For immediate crises, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For text options, text "MOSAFE" to 741741; veterans can text a specific crisis line just for them at 838255. Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System, operates a 24/7 crisis line at 417-347-7720 or 800-247-0661, or text "REGISTER" to 720-7-TXTOZK (720-789-8695).
