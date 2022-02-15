Long before COVID-19 burst onto the global scene and dominated the attention of public health officials, Americans had to contend with another killer: heart disease.
In fact, heart disease remains the leading cause of death for Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year, or 1 in every 4 deaths. Heart disease is also the No. 1 killer of Missourians, causing more than 15,000 deaths statewide each year, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions, the most common of which in the U.S. is coronary artery disease, which affects the blood flow to the heart, the CDC says.
February is American Heart Month, a designation through which the American Heart Association and health experts spread awareness of heart disease and encourage healthy living habits.
To mark the occasion, the American Heart Association has launched a “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign to help people reduce their risk of heart disease. Try these simple activities:
• Mellow out to reduce stress. Stress can lead to depression or anxiety, as well as unhealthy habits like overeating, physical inactivity, smoking and risk factors for heart disease and stroke like high blood pressure.
• Move to the music. Create a playlist that will get you moving and grooving. Staying active is one of the best ways to keep your body and mind healthy.
• Feed your body and your soul. Regular meals at home with family can help reduce stress, boost self-esteem and make the whole family feel connected. Try heart-healthy recipes that can be made at home.
• Stay on beat with your blood pressure. High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for heart disease and stroke and can contribute to worse outcomes for people who contract COVID-19. Have your blood pressure measured at least once per year by a health care professional.
• Keep the beat and learn hands-only CPR. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
