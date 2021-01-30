In the midst of troublesome happenings, the Joplin area has a fair share of good news that we should take a moment to celebrate.
First, Joplin’s new elementary school now has a name. The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved Dover Hill Elementary School as the name for the $25 million new school to be built on land the city of Joplin donated from Dover Hill Park on North Main Street.
The school will replace the aging West Central and Columbia schools. The name is a nod to the history of the hill northwest of North Main Street and Murphy Boulevard. The area was designated as Dover Hill by the Joplin Park Board in 1951 when the city honored popular tunesmith Percy Wenrich. Wenrich was born in 1887 in Joplin and lived here until 1901.
The name comes from Wenrich’s song “Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet.” The lyrics include the line: “Through the fields of clover, we’ll go up to Dover on our golden wedding day.”
Unanimity in Statehouse
Increased support for families who foster or adopt children moved one step closer to the governor’s desk.
The editorial board urged unanimous passage for two measures regarding tax breaks for foster caregivers and for adoptive families that were before the House.
“By a vote of 149-0, the House approved HB 429, which would authorize an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if foster care is provided for at least six months," said a news release from the House this week
"HB 430 was approved by the House by a vote of 155-0. It would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to Missouri taxpayers who adopt special needs children. The legislation would continue to give priority to special needs adoptions."
On to the Senate, then the governor.
300 jobs
Finally, Amazon announced 300 new part-time jobs coming for area workers at a “delivery station” to be opened near the intersection of Interstates 44 and 49.
While part time, the $15 per hour wage is a good one, some people need the flexibility of part-time work, and the number of jobs could go up to as high as 400.
In the nationwide downturn, more jobs are always good news.
