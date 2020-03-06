Don’t panic.
There is reason for concern, however. The new coronavirus, COVID-19, that has been spreading worldwide is present in the United States. Cases have been found in at least 14 states. Early detection efforts were hampered by faulty tests initially distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as a restrictive testing regimen that meant the disease likely entered and spread in communities undetected for a period of time. That means it is likely to find its way here eventually. That’s the bad news.
Again, don’t panic.
Let’s dispel some misunderstandings and myths. You won’t get COVID-19 from eating Chinese food. You are unlikely to get it from receiving packages shipped from China or from popping the bubblewrap in such parcels. Your fellow students, neighbors or co-workers of Asian, Italian or Iranian descent are not a more likely source of transmission than anyone else, unless they have come from those nations in the past 14 days. Spraying yourself with bleach or alcohol will not prevent or cure the illness and can hurt you. Neither eating garlic nor drinking colloidal silver will prevent or cure COVID-19. Shaving your facial hair will not keep you from getting the illness. Unfortunately, there are too many other bogus claims circulating, particularly on social media, to refute them all here. Ignore them, or at least take them with a very large grain of salt (and no, pouring saltwater in your nasal passages will not prevent the disease, either).
But don’t panic.
COVID-19 is an illness that should be taken seriously, particularly for those who are older or whose immune systems are compromised. However, most cases are mild, and there are steps the CDC and health experts say you can take to limit the spread of the illness. Those include:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Don’t shake hands or hug in social situations.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and light switches with disinfectant cleaners.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• If you sneeze or cough, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue. Wash your hands after disposing of the tissue.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
The CDC does not recommend that healthy people use facemasks. If you are sick, however, or if you are caring for a sick family member, facemasks may help prevent spreading COVID-19.
There appear to be spates of panic buying producing runs on certain goods such as facemasks, bottled water and hand sanitizers in stores. Before you speculate in reselling hand sanitizer to turn a fast buck, remember that washing your hands is a better choice than using sanitizer. If you can’t wash them, you should use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
And remember, don’t panic.
