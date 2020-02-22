Campaign season is in full swing here with a candidate forum held Wednesday for candidates for five seats on the Joplin City Council drawing about 40 residents.
Although 40 residents is not overwhelming attendance, all but one candidate participated in the forum put on by the One Joplin Neighborhood Council. That clearly shows that candidates are working to get their positions before residents so we can make informed decisions in the April 7 election.
A televised candidate forum is planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, by KGCS-TV, a digital television channel broadcast by Missouri Southern State University.
This newspaper will continue to provide candidate and balloting information for this important election. We urge residents to engage, collect information and cast their ballots responsibly to elect representatives to our city government.
Veterans take the stage
Members of the Charlie Mike Theatre Company and Brotherhood of Warriors will bring veterans, active-duty personnel and first responders together from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Joplin Public Library for the first of anticipated monthly gatherings.
The group is intended to offer relief by providing a place where these men and women can share their stories in spoken or written form.
Active-duty service members and veterans have served our nation in multiple wars in the 20th and 21st centuries. Many have wounded bodies as a price of their service. Many more bear mental and emotional scars from combat stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, anxiety and depression. A number of first responders have experienced similar trauma.
We applaud these groups’ efforts to help vets and first responders deal with trauma by sharing their experiences in a creative, positive, nonthreatening way. We urge area veterans and first responders to join in.
Be a Big
Big Brothers Big Sisters doesn't have enough volunteers.
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates one-on-one mentoring relationships by matching an adult man or woman volunteer to a boy or girl — ages 5 to 15 — in need of a positive role model, according to Tom Furrh, executive director in Joplin.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently overseeing 22 such matches, with 35 additional kids on a waiting list. Those kids desperately need adult volunteers to step up to help.
Won’t you?
