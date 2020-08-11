On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum extending supplemental unemployment benefits. Under the plan, $300 would be the federal contribution each week, with a $100 weekly contribution to come from the states.
That's an unfunded mandate at a time when the state is already cutting spending for higher education and many state responsibilities and programs are going begging.
Yet there are options for the state to bring in additional revenue, and last week, State Auditor Nicole Galloway — who is running for governor — identified another.
Missouri allows retailers to retain a portion of sales and use taxes they collect if those retailers remit the rest back to the Department of Revenue on time. That’s right: Simply for paying their portion of certain taxes on time, they get to keep part of those tax dollars.
“This is the kind of government nonsense that Missourians can’t stand,” Galloway said in a statement. “No one gets credit for paying his or her taxes on time. So why should big retailers get this handout?”
Great question.
Galloway reported: “Missouri’s timely sales and use tax discount is the most generous such discount in the nation and significantly benefits the state’s largest retailers. Missouri law allows businesses remitting sales and use taxes to retain 2% of taxes payable to the DOR if the business remits payments timely. The amount of the discount is not capped. The amount of sales and use tax revenues foregone as a result of the timely discount retained has increased for most years between fiscal year 2010 and fiscal year 2019. State and local sales tax revenues of approximately $124 million and $121 million were collected from purchasers but retained as discounts by businesses.”
Galloway noted that 26 other states offer similar vendor discounts, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.
“However, 17 of those states have established ceilings to limit the amount of discount and/or compensation retained by businesses. In addition, the other nine states either have a lower discount rate than Missouri or only apply the highest discount rate to a limited dollar amount of sales tax collected (e.g., the first $3,000, then a lower rate applies)."
Applying a cap of $2,500 per month (formerly the largest cap of contiguous states) to Missouri would result in approximately $52 million in additional state and local sales tax revenue.
“A monthly timely discount cap of $2,500 would not affect the majority of sales tax filers. Based on the state’s average sales tax rate of 7.86%, only businesses with monthly taxable sales of approximately $1.6 million would have their timely discount capped. Retailers with less than $1.6 million in monthly taxable sales would continue to receive the full 2% timely discount. In fiscal year 2016, the 50 largest sales tax collecting businesses retained approximately 72% of timely discounts exceeding $2,500, with the top five largest sales tax collecting businesses receiving a total of $17 million in discounts.”
We are no fans of unfunded federal mandates. Neither are we fans of giving away tax money to those who don't need it. Let's end the practice of subsidizing megaretailers and then let's have the conversation about what the state can and cannot afford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.