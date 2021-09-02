Thank you to those who served in our armed forces during America’s longest war.
Despite the chaos of the Afghanistan exit, area veterans of the 20-year war are worthy of our honor. They answered the call of our nation to a fight that began on October 7, 2001, after the devastating terror attack on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001.
That service came at great cost for many who served, up to the ultimate price paid by about 2,300 military service members who died in Afghanistan.
It is important our veterans and active duty service members know that they are appreciated. Right now, many of them are understandably frustrated given the manner of our exit from Afghanistan.
Local veterans have told the Globe that they are both unsurprised by the events and also are questioning the value of the war itself.
“Everyone saw this coming,” said Loran Hatfield, of Joplin, who served in Afghanistan in 2009-10 and again in 2011-12.
“It really makes me wonder at the end of the day if it was all worth it,” Hatfield said. “That’s not to say I wouldn’t do it again, because I’d do it again in a heartbeat, but do the ends justify the means?”
Retired Marine Nikko Cureton, of Joplin, had similar thoughts. “We didn’t have any business being over there,” he said. “A lot of people died over there, a lot of my friends throughout my military career. I feel like there’s going to be no accountability and no justice to those people who lost their lives — and, really, if we’re going to be honest with it, they lost their lives for nothing.”
Your questions are legitimate and appropriate, and our nation needs to spend time reflecting on both the conduct of the war and the role of our nation on the world stage.
But please don’t let those concerns become the measure of what you have done for your country.
You stopped Osama bin Laden.
You diminshed the power of al-Quaida, essentially removing it from the world stage.
Beyond all that — beyond any questions regarding goals, outcomes or results — you gave of yourselves. You answered bravely when your country called.
We all owe you a debt for what you have given, regardless of the ongoing geopolitical analysis.
To our Afghanistan veterans: The honor of which your service is worthy remains undiminished in our hearts by the outcome of the conflict. Your community and your nation are grateful.
Thank you.
