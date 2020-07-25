In the midst of a pandemic, an economic downturn and a contentious election campaign (when are they are not?) we still think there are many things for which we can all be thankful.
Things such as the new education cottage being built by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group in Wildcat Park near the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
Robin Standridge, the group’s executive director, said they plan to resume programs there.
“We build bee houses (and) bird boxes, and I’d love to see some nature art classes come back. But the sky’s the limit. We’re really open and would love to see other community groups use this," she told us this week.
Completion is expected within the next few weeks, and the goal is have it open by early October. Standridge said the project was made possible by a $13,924 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation and additional donations. The project is estimated to cost approximately $60,000.
Well done!
Need another reason to be grateful? How about Higher Power Garage?
Mike Gideon, who owned Gideon’s Tire and Auto shop at 715 N. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin for 25 years, recently opened a nonprofit automotive repair shop called Higher Power Garage on the same property. The ministry provides low-cost automotive repairs for single parents, disabled veterans, widows and widowers, those who have children with disabilities and others who may need help. The word “garage” on the sign out front is crossed out because Gideon believes it’s more than just a repair shop — it’s a chance for a better life.
“Our purpose is to fix cars, but our mission is to help people improve their lives," he told the Globe.
Can we get an amen?
Finally, let us be the first to offer thanks for this news: Walmart this week announced it will close all of its U.S. stores for Thanksgiving Day, which this year falls on Nov. 26.
Many smaller chains, including Home Depot, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Lowe's and Hobby Lobby have already said they will do the same this fall. Some have done it for years. Northpark Mall closed for Thanksgiving a few years back. But given that Walmart is the nation's 900-pound retail gorilla with 1.5 million U.S. workers, this is likely to topple many more dominoes. Let them fall.
Save Thanksgiving for family and friends.
Now we're not naive. Shopping trends and COVID-19 may be driving this, and as shopping shifts online, even for brick-and-mortar giants such as Walmart, there's no need to keep the lights on and stock the stores with employees.
But whatever Walmart's motivation, this is the right move.
We're thankful stores are dialing it back a bit.
Now, can we do something about retailers putting up Christmas decorations and playing "Jingle Bells" in September?
