International Women’s Day was March 8, and Missouri Southern State University marked the occasion with its first Women of the Decades panel discussion, hosted by the university’s social work club.
Panelists Melodee Colbert-Kean, Paula Baker, the Rev. Colleen Carroll, Abi Street, Chalise Cooper, Eva Joly and Shirley Norris shared advice and inspirational stories for the audience in the spirit of the Women’s Day observance, which exists to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
It’s easy during a time like International Women’s Day to recognize the women who reach worldwide fame for their achievements and whose names are well known.
But it’s important to remember that local women are doing great and impressive things as well, and we appreciate the Social Work League of Lions club for spotlighting a few of them.
Thanks also the panelists for taking the time to inspire the women around them.
From their advice (“go for it,” “set your goals and never give up on them”) to their vision of the future (“I see women with less fears and more freedom”), they had nuggets of wisdom for everyone.
Community support
The Joplin-area community turned out in droves for some major events last week, reminding us once again why this is one of the greatest parts of the country.
First up was a bake sale last weekend organized by the Joplin Interfaith Coalition and featuring contributions from the Islamic Society of Joplin, the United Hebrew Congregation, South Joplin Christian Church and local bakeries.
The sale raised an amazing $10,000 for RAISE, or Refugee and Immigrant Services and Education, toward its $14,000 fundraising goal in order to purchase a driving simulator for area refugees. The support from the public was generous and made a huge difference in pushing the organization closer to its goal.
The turnout also was incredible for two public memorial services hosted last week by the Joplin Police Department to honor the one-year anniversary of the shooting deaths of Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.
The two were fatally shot on March 8, 2022, while responding to a disturbance call. The gunman, who died in the shootout, also shot and injured Officer Rick Hirshey.
That incident last spring stunned the Joplin area, which responded with an outpouring of grief and love for its law enforcement and first responders. The community continued to uplift the police last week at the memorials.
It was good to see such strong solidarity with the police department during a rough time.
