Richard and Betty Wood are right — right to remind Americans our lifestyle can't continue. That lifestyle is one propped up by trillion-dollar deficits in the good times.
The Pittsburg, Kansas, couple recently mailed their $1,200 economic impact checks back to Uncle Sam with a note, part of which read, "We are 87 and get Social Security and have retirement income, which the pandemic did not bother, so we do not need this impact check."
They challenged others who have not lost jobs to do the same. Their act provoked a lot of reaction from those who thought it would been better for them to use the money to support local businesses or help local charities. There is nothing wrong with those options, but there is something wrong with ignoring the path the nation is on — those trillion-dollar deficits pre-pandemic — and pretending it could continue when this thing abates.
Wood said he has long been worried about the nation's addiction to government spending — "before this epidemic ever came up," he told us. The nation is still on an unsustainable path and his and our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will suffer for it.
Richard and Betty Wood are right.
Before the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office forecast for the upcoming fiscal year federal revenue of $3.6 trillion from taxes and other sources, and spending of more than $4.7 trillion. In other words, a $1.1 trillion deficit — during a robust economy with near-record unemployment — with the stock market punching out new highs. Deficits should have been shrinking in that economic world, yet they grew. That's the worry.
Over the next decade, the deficit was projected to average $1.3 trillion a year, or more than $13 trillion — and that was before the pandemic and its accompanying economic chaos. In other words, deficits in excess of $1 trillion deficits were the new norm.
Then the pandemic hit and millions of Americans lost their jobs as businesses closed and production came to an abrupt halt. Untold businesses that closed their doors may not come back. In order to help businesses remain solvent and families survive, the U.S. has so far spent — deficit spent — another $3 trillion, including those $1,200 checks Wood, his wife and the rest of us got.
We have an obligation to balance the needs of the now — a country climbing toward Great Depression-level unemployment — with the needs of the future: Wood's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ours too.
There are going to be a lot of new realities when this pandemic is over. If one of them is that we are no longer willing to live beyond our means during the good times and that we reserve deficit spending for economic crises, national emergencies and wars, that will be an improvement for a nation already burdened by a $26 trillion national debt.
It's important that we be reminded that we were on an unsustainable path, and that we can't go back there.
Thank you, Richard and Betty Wood, for the reminder.
